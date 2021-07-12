New Latin American restaurant set for opening this week in Banbury town centre

Latin American restaurant, Carnitas, is set to open tomorrow, Tuesday July 13, in its 16 Broad Street, Banbury, location.

People eager to try it out can take advantage of a 50 per cent off food offer as part of the restaurant's demo launch. The offer is only for a limited capacity and for pre-booked tables only. To book a table call the restaurant during opening hours, or message the restaurant on its Facebook page. The offer is only valid for food not drinks.

The demo launch is only valid from Tuesday July 13 to Thursday July 22.

For more information see the restaurant's website here: https://www.carnitasbanbury.co.uk/ or its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/carnitasbanburyThe new town centre food venue is described on its website as a Latin American restaurant bar and lounge in Banbury giving people the perfect blend of Latin American flavours cocktails and ambience for a perfect night out.

The restaurant offers everything from tacos, burritos, burgers, to tapas to chicken wings and cinnamon sugar flavoured churros among others.

The business said this about its opening on its website: "Our first branch is based in Buckingham launched in the year 2019. With the aim to serve more people we have expanded to Banbury. We look forward at serving you."