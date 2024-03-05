New kitchen and bathroom showroom opens in Banbury - open event this week
A new kitchen and bathroom showroom has opened in Banbury.
MKM will be holding an open afternoon/evening from 4-9pm on Thursday March 7 at its new branch in Overthorpe Road.
The business, formerly John Nicholls, offers building materials, timber, landscaping supplies and more.
A spokesperson for the business said this marks a "significant milestone in the company's expansion", adding: "MKM Banbury is poised to become a cornerstone of the local construction and renovation community, providing unmatched service and quality products to both trade and public."