New Japanese food stall opens in Banbury
A new Japanese food stall has opened in Banbury.
Sushi Me, based at Lock29, offers Japanese street food, such as sushi rolls, katsu curry, ramen bowls and poke bowls.
Founder Shahin said: "I’ve always been passionate about healthy and flavourful food, and Japanese cuisine represents both perfectly. I wanted to bring something nourishing, vibrant, and exciting to Banbury – something that feels fresh and inviting to everyone.
"There’s a real sense of community here (at Lock29). It’s creative, welcoming, and full of people who love discovering great food."