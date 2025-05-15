New Japanese food stall opens in Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 15th May 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 17:10 BST
Sushi Me, based at Lock29, offers Japanese street food, such as sushi rolls, katsu curry, ramen bowls and poke bowls.placeholder image
A new Japanese food stall has opened in Banbury.

Founder Shahin said: "I’ve always been passionate about healthy and flavourful food, and Japanese cuisine represents both perfectly. I wanted to bring something nourishing, vibrant, and exciting to Banbury – something that feels fresh and inviting to everyone.

"There’s a real sense of community here (at Lock29). It’s creative, welcoming, and full of people who love discovering great food."

