New Japanese food stall opens in Banbury

Sushi Me, based at Lock29, offers Japanese street food, such as sushi rolls, katsu curry, ramen bowls and poke bowls.

A new Japanese food stall has opened in Banbury.

Founder Shahin said: "I’ve always been passionate about healthy and flavourful food, and Japanese cuisine represents both perfectly. I wanted to bring something nourishing, vibrant, and exciting to Banbury – something that feels fresh and inviting to everyone.

"There’s a real sense of community here (at Lock29). It’s creative, welcoming, and full of people who love discovering great food."