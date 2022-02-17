New fashion store opens in Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Castle Quay Shopping Centre in the town centre of Banbury has announced the opening of a new fashion store called Hope, which specialises in denim and casual wear for men and women.

Hope is an independent store specialising in denim and casual wear for men and women, selling a breadth of iconic fashion brands from across the globe including True Religion, Fred Perry, Ted Baker, Superdry and Jack & Jones. The product mix inside the store will constantly change, showcasing unique items that will appeal to all age groups.

Hope is a sister brand of Union Menswear, which is located on Parson's Street in Banbury and was set up over nine years ago by founder Richard Singlehurst. Union Menswear specialises in premium brands and suits for all occasions. Hope offers a more casual product mix for men and women.

Hope is open Monday to Saturday between 9.30am – 5pm and on Sundays between 10am – 4pm.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “This is an exciting new addition to Castle Quay and fills a major gap in the local market. The store looks brilliant and it has been curated beautifully. All items are widely sourced from a mix of global retail brands, which makes it a very special place for adults to visit and purchase something unique.”