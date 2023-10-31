A new family-run eatery specialising in Italian pasta has opened in the Lock29 retail and food space in Banbury.

Pasta Delight is run by brothers Gustavo and Henrique, and they said they aim to provide customers with “authentic Italian-style fresh pasta made from quality ingredients”.

The brothers have a background in food and learned to cook at an early age courtesy of their grandmother and mother, but Pasta Delight will be their first permanent outlet.

Originally from London, the brothers recently moved their families to the Banbury area and saw an opportunity to turn their passion for Italian food into a reality.

Included in the menu will be dishes such as linguini with truffle butter, lasagne and tortelloni with pumpkin and ricotta, and a selection of Italian desserts, including coppa tiramisu and aragostini.

Henrique said: “A great Italian pasta dish is characterised by a few key elements: quality ingredients, authenticity, balance of flavours, perfectly cooked pasta, freshness, attention to detail, passion, and love.

"Ultimately, what makes a great Italian pasta dish can vary from person to person, but these elements are often at the core of a memorable pasta experience.”

Chris Catford, general manager at Lock29, said: “We really strive for the best at Lock29, and Pasta Delight absolutely fits that criterion. The combination of experience, passion, authenticity, and a great menu equals something really special that we know Banbury is going to love.

“So, indulge your passion for Italy at Lock29 with Pasta Delight!”