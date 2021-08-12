New expert at Banbury solicitors offers extra help for businesses to meet their goals in spite of the pandemic

James Macdonald, a corporate and commercial specialist, who has been appointed to Spratt Endicott solicitors

The new Senior Associate, James Macdonald, will be based at the firm’s head office in Banbury, Mr Macdonald's arrival adds over 20 years of wide ranging experience in corporate and commercial law, with particular expertise in corporate sales and acquisitions. He also brings strong experience in cross-border work, having spent four years with an international law firm in Brazil.

James joins Spratt Endicott from Stone Rowe Brewer in London, Prior to working in London, James spent five years as a commercial solicitor in Oxfordshire.

On his appointment, James said: “I am delighted to join at such an exciting time for the business. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with such a highly regarded corporate team and I’m looking forward to helping the practice develop in the years to come.”

John Spratt, Chairman of Spratt Endicott and head of the corporate and commercial team, added: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome James to the team.

“He is an accomplished corporate solicitor with a wealth of expertise and fantastic reputation both in the region and further afield and we could not be happier that James has joined us.

“The past year has been incredibly challenging for many businesses and it is essential that our corporate team are able to help our clients achieve their business goals. The experience that James brings shows not only our commitment to the growth in expertise within the practice but to further support the needs of our clients as well.”

James is the latest strategic appointment the firm has made in 2021, having recently welcomed Senior Associate Deborah Davies and Associate Andrew Symington to their Family Law and Commercial Property practices respectively.