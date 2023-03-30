News you can trust since 1838
New 'drive-thru' Burger King and Costa could be coming to Banbury

A developer has submitted a planning application to build a new Burger King and a Costa coffee shop in Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:29 BST

The application, which was submitted on Friday, March 17, is for a section of land on the eastern side of A361 Southam Road at the corner with Pipe Lane.

The land currently has a single-story building, which is considered to be in poor condition and has a dilapidated appearance, and is being used as an MOT test centre and a hand car wash.

Property investment company Fretwell Investment Ltd has put forward the application to demolish the existing buildings in order to construct the two drive-through establishments.

The proposed site of the new Burger King and Costa, which is currently used as an MOT test centre and car wash.
The application also provides details of a new junction that will provide access from Southam Road and plans for a 24-space car park and five covered bicycle stands behind the restaurant and coffee shop.

If the application is successful, the developer claims that around 37 new jobs will be created at the two eateries.

A spokesperson for Fretwell Investment Ltd said in conclusion: "The design proposals have been developed having due regard to the particular location, characteristics and constraints of the site and to meet the relevant functional requirements of the building. They are accessible to pedestrians and various forms of transport.

"The building has been designed to be attractive and modern in appearance and is articulated and modelled to minimise its mass and scale. Robust and durable materials have been selected for aesthetic quality, low maintenance and sustainability.

"The design meets all relevant considerations and is entirely appropriate in scale and form for this site and its environs and we recommend its approval to the council."

