New 'drive thru' Burger King and Costa Coffee set to open in Banbury this summer

Burger King and Costa Coffee are set to open new 'drive thrus' in Banbury this summer.

As we have previously reported, the two stores and a four-bay electric vehicle charging bay will be located at the former CAR Motor Services site on Southam Road.

Work has already begun demolishing the old buildings, and developers hope the new site will be open to the public in mid-2025.

Chris White, managing director at White Commercial Surveyors who worked alongside Stephen James Property on the acquisition of the site, said: "We’re thrilled to support this prominent development in Banbury, which will further enhance the town’s retail and roadside offering.

“The inclusion of both Burger King and Costa Coffee, combined with ZEST’s EV charging facilities, creates a modern and future-facing scheme for Oxfordshire.”

Developers say that around 37 new jobs will be created at the coffee shop and fast food chain, which will both have the capability to operate from 5am until 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Plans to develop the site were originally submitted in March 2023, but these were rejected by the council because the access route was deemed unsuitable and the council thought the development would impact the character of the area.

Follow-up plans were then submitted that reduced the size of the Burger King and adjusted the drive-thru entry lanes.

The planning application was granted permission by Cherwell District Council in May 2024.

Banbury’s Burger King, located in the Market Place, closed several years ago, but there are Costa branches located in Castle Quay, Banbury Cross Retail Park and Ermont Way.