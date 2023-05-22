New doorbell initiative aims to make Banbury's shops more accessible for elderly

A new initiative has been launched in Banbury town centre to make shops more accessible for elderly visitors.

The doorbell initiative is a product of the Age Friendly Banbury group, which is a partnership between the Banbury BID and local organisations that want to making Banbury an ‘age-friendly town’.

The initiative will see doorbells placed at the entrance of shops and businesses within the town centre so that anyone who requires assistance, from opening the door to helping with shopping or paying, can receive it.

A number of doorbells have already been fitted to shops in the town, including Banbury Sewing Centre, Orinoco, Age UK, Timpsons, Sweet Celebrations, and Henry's of Banbury.

The Age Friendly doorbell outside of the Banbury Sewing Centre.

Wendy Bloomer, the assistant manager at the Banbury Sewing Centre, said: "We feel it's important as a store to be accessible to all, and we're proud to be a part of the landmark Age Friendly and Banbury BID scheme".

Bee Myson, the coordinator of the Age Friendly Banbury Partnership, said: "Age Friendly Banbury is a joint initiative to make Banbury a great place to grow older. There are already some great groups and opportunities for older people in Banbury.

"We have found out that for some older people, poor transport, unsuitable housing, fear of crime, a lack of community cohesion, limited care, and difficulty finding or getting to social activities can get in the way of enjoying their later years. We want to bring all local support and community groups together, with partners, to solve these issues together."

