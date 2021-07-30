Mayor set to help open a new new discount retail store in the High Street of Chipping Norton

Discount retailer QD – QualityDiscounts.com is opening a new store in Chipping Norton. (Image submitted from the business QD)

Chipping Norton’s newest discount retailer QD – QualityDiscounts.com will officially open in the town on Thursday August 5.

The first customers to enter from 9am will be able to get some of 100 'goody bags' being given away by the store.

The mayor of Chipping Norton, Cllr Georgia Mazower, will cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

QD will bring to Chipping Norton its unique offering of home, gardening, pets, clothing, furniture, groceries and more – all at discounted prices. Located at 1 – 3 High Street, QD occupies the former Beales premises, which has been vacant since Spring 2020. QD has undertaken a full refit to transform the 8,500 sq ft sales area, and recruited 16 new local staff to work in the store.

Nick Rubins, CEO of the QD Group, said: “We are so excited to be opening in Chipping Norton on Thursday and can’t wait to show the town our excellent quality products at amazing prices and ever-changing spectacular deals.

"QD has been an independent family-run business for over 30 years and this ethos is something we’re continuing in Chipping Norton. Customers can always be sure of a warm welcome in our new store and value guaranteed!”

The QD Group is an independent, family-owned chain of High Street value retail outlets. There are now 28 QD - QualityDiscounts.com stores across the country.