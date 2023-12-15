News you can trust since 1838
New dessert parlour set to open in Banbury town centre next week

A new dessert parlour is set to open its doors in Banbury next Monday (December 18).
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
The new Chocoberry store is the latest branch from the Leicester-based company and will occupy 25 High Street.

Kashif Razzaq, CEO at Chocoberry, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Chocoberry experience to Banbury.

"Our commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success, and we are excited to share our passion for exceptional desserts, coffee, and brunch with the Banbury community."

