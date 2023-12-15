Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The new Chocoberry store is the latest branch from the Leicester-based company and will occupy 25 High Street.

Kashif Razzaq, CEO at Chocoberry, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Chocoberry experience to Banbury .

"Our commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success, and we are excited to share our passion for exceptional desserts, coffee, and brunch with the Banbury community."