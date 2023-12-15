New dessert parlour set to open in Banbury town centre next week
A new dessert parlour is set to open its doors in Banbury next Monday (December 18).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new Chocoberry store is the latest branch from the Leicester-based company and will occupy 25 High Street.
Kashif Razzaq, CEO at Chocoberry, said: “We are thrilled to bring the Chocoberry experience to Banbury.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Our commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success, and we are excited to share our passion for exceptional desserts, coffee, and brunch with the Banbury community."