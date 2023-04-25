News you can trust since 1838
New dermatology service will soon be opening in Banbury

The business will launch in May

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Andrew James will launch his new dermatology service, Andrew James Dermatology, in Banbury in May.

A new dermatology service will soon be opening in Banbury.

Andrew James will launch his business, Andrew James Dermatology, in May, in collaboration with Jasmine Sophia Aesthetics, in White Lion Walk, Banbury.

Andrew said: "As an Advanced Clinical Practitioner working in General Practice I saw lots of patients with dermatology problems.

Andrew James will launch his new dermatology service, Andrew James Dermatology, in Banbury in May.

"These ranged from new worrying skin lesions or having multiple moles that concerned them. Some patients visited me with skin blemishes, skintags or lumps and bumps that had caused embarrassment or discomfort for years and were unable to have these attended to on the NHS.

"Other patients I saw had been suffering for years with irritating skin condition that caused pain, distress and interfered with their lifestyle.

He added: "That’s when I realised there was a need for a service that offered real care, compassion, commitment and continuity for people and the skin they live in."

Book online at: https://www.andrewjamesdermatology.com/

Related topics:BanburyNHS