New convenience store opens in Banbury town centre

The Bridge Street Food & Wine Convenience Store opened in the town centre of Banbury on Sunday September 12

The Bridge Street Food & Wine Convenience Store was officially opened by Banbury community support advocate and local hero, Prabhu Natarajan.

The store, located near the Katharine House Hospice charity shop, is locally owned and operated by Ruban Kanagasabai. Mr Kanagasabai used to serve as the manager of the Bloxham petrol service station for 13 years before opening his own business in the Banbury town centre.

The new store offers people the typical convenience store items such as wine, beer, cigarettes, snacks, confectionery, soft drinks and toiletries.

But the store also offers customers coffee from a specialised Cafe Lavista coffee machine.

Mr Kanagasabai said: "We are one of the first ones to get this coffee machine in Oxfordshire."

The hours of opening hours for the Bridge Street Food & Wine Convenience store are 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 8pm on Sunday.

Mr Kanagasabai has also made a donations towards 50 food parcels as part of the 'Banbury Lunchbox Project' coordinated by Prabhu Natarajan.

