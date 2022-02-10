New coffee shop to open soon in Banbury town centre

Gloria Jean's Coffees shop is set to soon open in the town centre of Banbury

Management for Gloria Jean's Coffees has confirmed they plan to bring a new coffee shop to the vacant space located near the Market entrance of Castle Quay Shopping Centre.

Amer Rashid, the director of Gloria Jean's Coffees, said they are aiming to open the coffee shop towards the end of March.

The Banbury Guardian hopes to release more on the vision for Gloria Jean's Coffees in the local Banbury community closer to their opening date.

Gloria Jean's Coffees is expected to soon open in the space previously held by Druckers Vienna Patisserie inside Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Gloria Jean's Coffees opened its original first store in a small town outside Chicago in 1979. It later opened its first coffee shop in the UK in London in 2019. They currently have two shops in two locations in England with plans to expand to 13 more locations across the country, including Banbury.

For more information about Gloria Jean's Coffees see their website here: http://www.gloriajeanscoffees.com/The coffee shop will be filling a space previously held by Druckers Vienna Patisserie, which overlooks Market Place. Druckers closed in January 2019.