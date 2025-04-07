New chicken burger specialist launches at Banbury's Lock29 this week

By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:35 BST
New chicken burger vendor Chick 'n' Bun opens at Banbury's Lock29 today (Monday, April 7).
New chicken burger vendor Chick 'n' Bun opens at Banbury's Lock29 today (Monday, April 7).
A new food stall specialising in chicken burgers has launched at Banbury’s Lock29 this week.

The Chick 'n' Bun enterprise has been launched by the same team behind the popular Wings ‘n’ Things.

The new venture aims to offer visitors a menu inspired by flavours from around the world, with each burger representing a different country.

Co-owner of Chick 'n' Bun, Mahsa Mahmoudi, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch Chick 'n' Bun! Lock29 has been our business home since 2022, and we’ve always felt welcomed and supported by both customers and staff.”

“Opening another business here feels like a natural next step, and we can’t wait to share our love for food in a new and exciting way. "

Originally from Iran, Mahsa has made Lock29 her second home after previously setting up bubble tea stand Boba Bros and chicken wing specialist Wings 'n' Things.

Speaking about her journey, Mahsa said: “There have been tough moments. But the support from our customers has been incredible, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Chick 'n' Bun’s regular opening days will be Wednesdays to Sundays.

