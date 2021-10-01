New charity shop with recycled DIY items and art materials set to open this weekend in Banbury town centre

A new charity shop that recycles DIY items and art materials is opening in Banbury tomorrow - Saturday October 2.

The grand opening for Orinoco, the Oxfordshire Scrapstore, will be by town mayor Shaida Hussain at 10am. Orinoco Womble will be on hand to help.

Orinoco is an independent charity that collects unwanted, good-quality, commercial and domestic objects from businesses and householders.

A spokesperson for the charity shop said: "We are opening a recycling scrapstore this weekend in Banbury that allows artists and crafters to access affordable material that would otherwise go to landfill from local manufacturing businesses.

"Our mission is to reduce the waste in Oxfordshire using creativity to inspire the reuse of materials through our Scrapstore in Banbury, events and networking."

Items become valuable resources for children's art and school projects as well as for creative enterprises for adults.

“We promote reuse through education and practical action. We run three schemes – the Scrapstore, fixing of small electrical items and outreach work taking scrap play to public events.

“Volunteers are vital to our work. We have volunteers at all levels – fixing electrical items, collecting and sorting donations, serving in the scrapstore, and running outreach projects. Enquiries about volunteering with us are always welcome.”