Local community hero Prabhu Nartajan is set to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of Bishop's Bakes in the town centre of Banbury this weekend (photo from Bishop's Bakes Facebook page)

Bringing Bishops Bakes to reality is a dream come true for Jessica who quit her job selling coffee to open her own cake shop.

Jessica Bishop will officially open her new business premises tomorrow, Saturday February 19, at 59 Parsons Street of the town centre.

She has worked tirelessly to get the shop ready for the grand opening. The homemade cake shop will be open from 10am – 4pm just in time for the half term school holidays.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grand opening includes a chance to win a cake and 'Goodie bags' for the first 25 customers on the day.

Jessica will be selling home-made cakes and bakes including cakes for special occasions such as birthdays and weddings, along with teas and coffee.

A spokesperson for Banbury BID, who is helping the bake shop, said: "We feel that this is a fantastic, good news story for Banbury, local business and the High Streets which have been impacted significantly over the last few years.

"We hope her story will encourage and reassure existing businesses, as well as inspire anyone with a dream or passion to follow it.

"We wish her every success in her new venture and look forward to some delicious tea and cake from Saturday 19th February and beyond."

Jessica decided to open her own homemade bakes and cakes shop after winning a bake-off among friends during the first lockdown of the pandemic.

Jess said: "During the first lockdown back in April of 2020 one of my best friends Hetty set up a 'bake off' for our friendship group. I produced what I thought at the time was the best rainbow cake ever - and subsequently won the bake off.

"Friends and family told me to start an Instagram page just to post pictures of my bakes, and it rapidly grew.

"I quit my job after eight months of Bishops Bakes being a business thanks to the amazing support of my local customers in Banbury, and here we are after 18 months I’m opening my own shop!"