A new butchers and world food supermarket has opened in Bridge Street, Banbury

A new supermarket called the Banbury Butchers and Supermarket, located in Bridge Street across from town hall, opened on Sunday April 10.

The international community grocery offers fresh fruit and vegetables, a variety of nuts, frozen fish and a variety of halal meat.

The supermarket specialises in offering food from around the world, including countries in Africa, India, Turkey and the Middle East.

Aurangzeb Mirza, who runs the family-owned business with several relatives, holds a piece of halal meat inside the new Banbury Butchers and Supermarket

Aurangzeb Mirza, who runs the family-owned business with several relatives, said: “We’re getting good reviews from people in the community already.

"We opened to provide a service for the community, not just for one person, but for all the people.”

The community butchers and supermarket is open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.