New butchers and world food supermarket opens in Banbury town centre
A new supermarket called the Banbury Butchers and Supermarket, located in Bridge Street across from town hall, opened on Sunday April 10.
The international community grocery offers fresh fruit and vegetables, a variety of nuts, frozen fish and a variety of halal meat.
The supermarket specialises in offering food from around the world, including countries in Africa, India, Turkey and the Middle East.
Aurangzeb Mirza, who runs the family-owned business with several relatives, said: “We’re getting good reviews from people in the community already.
"We opened to provide a service for the community, not just for one person, but for all the people.”
The community butchers and supermarket is open seven days a week from 9am to 7pm.
They can be reached at 01295 257 274. Orders can be made by phone for collection or delivery.