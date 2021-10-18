Staff members at the Thai House Spa, which recently opened in Broad Street of the Banbury town centre

The Thai House Spa offers an authentic Thai massage and spa treatment service. The Thai House Spa, located at 3 Broad Street, Banbury, opened a couple of months ago, and brings with it something new and different to the town centre.

Keson Hall, the spa manager, said: "We aim to provide authentic Thai Massage, the same as you would experience in Thailand.

"All members of staff highly qualified in Thai massage techniques from the Wat Pho temple / school.

Michael Cimarosti gets a message at the Thai House Spa in the town centre of Banbury

"When you come for a Thai massage we try and unlock the knots in the whole body. We try to help the muscles relax."

The spa also offers Thai facials, which are like a face massage. They also offer spa treatments and body scrubs.

She added: "I love to do massages. I've been working in the industry for over 20 years."

The customer gets the full Thai massage experience complete with Thailand décor throughout the inside of the business along with a relaxing atmosphere with dimmed lighting. The staff wear traditional Thai massage uniforms for the clients.

For more information about the Thai House Spa see its website here: https://thaihousespa.co.uk/ and their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ThaiHouseSpaBanbury/Customers do need to sign a medical consent form before getting their massage treatment.

The spa still has an October promotional offering a specialty 100-minute massage for £70 or £140 per couple. The promotional massage starts with a 15-minute traditional Thai massage, followed by a full body Thai oil massage with hot stone massage for 60 minutes then finishes with a 30-minute foot and head massage.

To make an appointment you can contact the Thai House Spa here: 01295 251 434.

The Thai House Spa Banbury is also offering a £5 discount for anyone who brings in a copy of the article about the business in the Banbury Guardian.