New business networking group set for launch in Banbury

Neil Ridding is launching a new business networking group run by Entrepreneurs Circle set to start next week on Thursday July 29

Neil Ridding, who is launching the group run by Entrepreneurs Circle, said: "Many business owners have attended networking meetings in the past, only to be put off by 6am starts, boring pitch fests, pressure to provide referrals and expensive membership fees.

"Business owners from Banbury and the surrounding areas can now attend meetings that are actually fun, practical and really, really useful."

The first business networking meeting is set for 6.30pm on Thursday July 29 at Regen House, Beaumont Road, Banbury.

The regular local meetings will be held (in person) in Banbury on the last Thursday of the month.

Anyone that is interested can attend their first meetings completely free of charge by registering at www.ECLocal.co.uk/banburyUKNeil added: "The local meetings will not only provide traditional networking opportunities, but will also provide real life actionable content to help businesses grow. These unique and very different events are set to become the highlight of the month for ambitious business owners.