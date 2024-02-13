Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Contact Web Ltd was launched by Tom Horne (CEO), Risto Proosa (COO) and Rav Takhar (CFO) in April 2023.

After working together for a number of years, the trio put their skills together and created a company that provides contact centre services to businesses.

Tom Horne said: "We quickly saw great success and have picked up some of the world's biggest brands where we support them in customer service, sales, complaints and collections activity.”

Risto Proosa (COO) left, Tom Horne (CEO) middle and Rav Takhar (CFO) of Contact Web Ltd

The business currently employs around 70 staff members but hopes to expand to over 500 in the near future.

Tom added: “We are passionate about giving our teams a brilliant experience and developing them to progress in their careers.