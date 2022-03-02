New bakery set to open in Castle Quay's Lock29 in Banbury

A new bakery called Braesyde’s Puddns opens on March 5 in Lock29, and offers traybakes, cookies, cupcakes and celebration cakes

Run by young entrepreneur Lily Braesyde, she started her business three years ago reinvigorating it last year in its current form. Her signature traybakes, cookies, cupcakes and celebration cakes have attracted a super loyal fan base via pop-ups and online sales, but Lock29 is her first permanent store.

Everything will be made from scratch onsite in Lock29.

Lily said: “I have always loved baking from an early age, it allows me to be really creative. This is such an amazing opportunity and I am very excited about it.”

Braesyde’s Puddns will be open 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Saturday March 5 also sees Flower Funky occupying a pop-up space within Lock29. For one day only, so don’t miss the funky upcycled customised jackets, dried flower wreaths and fabric flower brooches made from recycled clothes.

The venue also offers live music every Saturday from 4 to 7pm in the Live Locker from talented local musicians including Tom Forbes on March 5, Devon Mayson on March 12, Hayley Jones on March 19 and Amber Anderton on March 26.

Lock29 also serves as a theatre venue playing host to The Lynden Players on Friday March 25 and Saturday March 26. The Plot and The Plot Thickens is an original comedy in two parts. Strong language and adult themes are to be expected in this riotous performance which starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available via The Lynden Players website here: https://www.lyndenplayers.com/2021-seasonLock29’s small cinema offers a variety of options from documentary to comedy to action to kids films for the month of March. Tickets are £5 (£3 Lego Batman).

Here is the March film line-up:

March 4 at 7.30pm - The 8th (12a) in association with The Millar Arts Centre and IWD Banbury Festival

March 10 at 6.30pm - Step Brothers

March 13 at 1pm - The Lego Batman Movie

March 24 at 6.30pm - Terminator 2: Judgement Day