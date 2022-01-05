New art gallery opens at Banbury's Castle Quay

A new art gallery called the White Horse Gallery has now opened in Banbury's Castle Quay. (Submitted photo)

The gallery aspires to become Banbury’s ‘go to’ gallery, and is a welcoming space to view, purchase and be inspired by great art and framing.

Their family-based business began in a local village near Banbury, providing a bespoke handmade picture framing service for the wider community. They soon developed a portfolio of astounding artists, sourcing and supplying en-vogue art for their clients through highly sought-after artist publishers. They take pride in the artists they choose to stock, ranging from established to rising stars and offer a thriving catalogue of inspirational artworks from all corners of the world, including contemporary and fine artists.

Kate from The White Horse Gallery said: “We take pride in the eclectic mix of artists we choose to stock – there is literally something for every taste and style.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new art gallery called the White Horse Gallery has now opened in Banbury's Castle Quay. (Submitted photo)

"We make the process for buying original art simple – you just need to browse the artists and find the perfect artwork for you and simply arrange for it to be hung in your home using our white glove picture hanging service. We firmly believe buying art should be one of the most enjoyable things a person can do.

“Castle Quay is a bustling place to work, shop, eat and relax, and we are filled with a growing sense of excitement for the possibilities on offer here and the plans which are progressing to bring even more to Castle Quay.”

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said, “They are a dedicated and friendly team who love nothing more than helping you to find the perfect piece of art for your home.

"Customer experience is at the heart of what they do and I am very happy to welcome them to Castle Quay and hope they will be a long-term independent retailer at the centre.”