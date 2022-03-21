Quiz winners ‘Four Peas in a Pod’. Captain Katrina Sargent at centre (submitted photo)

Almost 60 business owners gathered at The White Horse in Banbury to raise funds for Helen & Douglas House during a pub quiz night night on March 9.

The charity pub quiz night, organised by Business Buzz networking group, and sponsored by Love Management Accounts, Banbury, saw teams pit their wits to raise £257.

A child's death is every parent's worst nightmare, but nobody ever thinks it will happen to them. Helen & Douglas House helps local families cope with the challenges of looking after a terminally ill baby or children who will die prematurely. For hospices, as much as 85 per cent of their income to cover running costs comes from donations.

Alison Hooker with Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice said: “Fundraising is crucial to the continued survival of a charity. Quiz nights are a fun, easy way to bring people together to raise money. We are grateful to everyone who took part and Ken and Eileen from The White Horse for gifting their time and knowledge to raise vital funds.”

A cash prize was awarded to the winning team ‘Four Peas in a Pod’ captained by Katrina Sargent, a Goal Mapping Practitioner from nearby Croughton. Louise French of LA Housekeeping & Management, Banbury graciously accepted the ‘wooden spoon’ prize on behalf of her team ‘The Queenies’ for finishing last.

The Banbury event was the first of many BIG Buzz Oxfordshire quiz nights planned to raise money for the local children’s hospice. Business Buzz networking group has pledged to raise £5,000 during 2022 for its regional charity partner, Helen & Douglas House.

Graeme Love with Love Management Accounts, who sponsored the event, said: “It was a pleasure to get involved with the quiz in our hometown and to support the wonderful work of the Helen & Douglas children’s hospice, a very special place.”

Lisa-Marie Mallier, host of Banbury Buzz and founder of No Fluff Communications, said: “Many of our ‘Buzzers’ are parents.

“We are proud to support the incredible and important work of Helen & Douglas House. Together, we can achieve great things in business and for our local community,” she added.

The next charity quiz night will take place on Wednesday April 13 at Chinnor Rugby Club, and is being sponsored locally by Renee Booth of Candour Property. Anyone interested in taking part can register via email here: email [email protected] or online here: https://mailchi.mp/business-buzz.org/thamequiz