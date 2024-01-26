National Winner - Wedding Florist of the Year 2024
The national final took place on Wednesday 24th January 2024 at The Underglobe in London. This event champions the very best wedding suppliers in the country.
Hibiscus Floral Design is an established wedding business based on the outskirts of Banbury, creating naturally exquisite wedding flowers for countryside celebrations in Oxfordshire and beyond.
This is the first time Hibiscus Floral Design has entered this prestigious award, winning firstly the title of Regional Finalist for the West Midlands region then on to receive the National Winner title for 2024.
Winning this award signifies not only the recognition but the culmination of tireless effort to create memorable and magical experiences for my couples embarking on their journey together.