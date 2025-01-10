myHub - for people who get stuff done
Now open myHub Banbury is an open-plan office workspace located in Banbury’s historic marketplace that offers your business a space to grow, foster collaborations and allow creativity for smaller teams and individuals.
myHub would like to connect with entrepreneurs, professional, focused people who need a distraction-free work environment.
myHub Banbury offers shared office space with 18 desks, a meeting room for up to 6 people, and a privacy pod. Members will experience the professional and stylish environment, with kitchen, lounge area, and refreshments, fast WiFi, printing facilities and flexible memberships; whether you want to drop in occasionally or use our spaces full-time, we offer a range of options best suited to individual requirements and we are proud to have easy access disabled toilets and step free access.
Customers can engage with myHub via the app (called Passport by Nexudus - available on AppStore and Google Play) or website (www.myhuboffices.com) to make or change bookings, ask questions and offers the chance to reduce your overheads associated with renting an office full-time or utility bills at home.
For more information or to book please visit the website www.myhuboffices.com to take advantage of our great membership offers.