myHub - for people who get stuff done

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As more businesses choose to work outside the office and the home, co-working spaces have become a necessity, while also supporting the environment by reducing your carbon footprint myHub offers every client an innovative and flexible space in the centre of Banbury where you can complete your finest work.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now open myHub Banbury is an open-plan office workspace located in Banbury’s historic marketplace that offers your business a space to grow, foster collaborations and allow creativity for smaller teams and individuals.

myHub would like to connect with entrepreneurs, professional, focused people who need a distraction-free work environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

myHub Banbury offers shared office space with 18 desks, a meeting room for up to 6 people, and a privacy pod. Members will experience the professional and stylish environment, with kitchen, lounge area, and refreshments, fast WiFi, printing facilities and flexible memberships; whether you want to drop in occasionally or use our spaces full-time, we offer a range of options best suited to individual requirements and we are proud to have easy access disabled toilets and step free access.

myHub break area.

Customers can engage with myHub via the app (called Passport by Nexudus - available on AppStore and Google Play) or website (www.myhuboffices.com) to make or change bookings, ask questions and offers the chance to reduce your overheads associated with renting an office full-time or utility bills at home.

For more information or to book please visit the website www.myhuboffices.com to take advantage of our great membership offers.