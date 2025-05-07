Muddy Awards: Banbury and Chipping Norton businesses named as regional winners
The annual awards, run by Muddy Stilettos, attracts thousands of votes from customers across the country - and this year's shortlist saw 17 Businesses from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Shipston and Brackley were announced as finalists.
However, out of those 17 finalist businesses, only two were declared regional winners.
They are:
- Join the Band – A children’s entertainment business based in Banbury won the Children’s Business award.
- House of Hare Cotswolds – A luxury hairdressing salon in Chipping Norton won the Hair Salon award.
The regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.
The regional finalists from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Brackley and Shipston were:
- The Living Room Cinema (Chipping Norton) Arts, Culture & Theatre
- Compton Verney Art Gallery (Compton Verney) Arts, Culture & Theatre
- The Atrium Wellness Co (Middle Aston) Beauty Salon / Clinic
- Pink Salt Shed (Chipping Norton) Café
- Farm and Table (Banbury) Casual Dining
- WINNER: Join the Band (Banbury) Children’s Business
- Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth) Children’s Business
- Bunch (Bloxham) Florist
- WINNER: House of Hare Cotswolds (Chipping Norton) Hair Salon
- Essence Home (Banbury) Lifestyle Store
- SaltPig Curing Company (Chipping Norton) Local Food / Drink Producer
- Nellie & Dove (Deddington) Women’s Style
- Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley) Farm Shop / Deli
- Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley) Sport & Fitness Instructor
- The Bower House (Shipston on Stour) Boutique Stay
- Blackwell Grange (Blackwell, Shipston On Stour) Event Venue
- Compton Verney Art Gallery (Compton Verney) Family Experience
