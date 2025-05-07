Muddy Awards: Banbury and Chipping Norton businesses named as regional winners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business from Banbury and another from Chipping Norton have been announced as winners in the 2025 regional Muddy Awards.

The annual awards, run by Muddy Stilettos, attracts thousands of votes from customers across the country - and this year's shortlist saw 17 Businesses from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Shipston and Brackley were announced as finalists.

However, out of those 17 finalist businesses, only two were declared regional winners.

They are:

Join the Band – A children’s entertainment business based in Banbury won the Children’s Business award.

House of Hare Cotswolds – A luxury hairdressing salon in Chipping Norton won the Hair Salon award.

The regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge who is the ‘Best of the Best’ in each category, announcing the National Winners on June 25.

The regional finalists from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Brackley and Shipston were:

The Living Room Cinema (Chipping Norton) Arts, Culture & Theatre

Compton Verney Art Gallery (Compton Verney) Arts, Culture & Theatre

The Atrium Wellness Co (Middle Aston) Beauty Salon / Clinic

Pink Salt Shed (Chipping Norton) Café

Farm and Table (Banbury) Casual Dining

WINNER: Join the Band (Banbury) Children’s Business

Muddy Mayhem (Greatworth) Children’s Business

Bunch (Bloxham) Florist

WINNER: House of Hare Cotswolds (Chipping Norton) Hair Salon

Essence Home (Banbury) Lifestyle Store

SaltPig Curing Company (Chipping Norton) Local Food / Drink Producer

Nellie & Dove (Deddington) Women’s Style

Barn Owl Farm Shop (Evenley) Farm Shop / Deli

Rosie Kingston, Babies and Barbells (Brackley) Sport & Fitness Instructor

The Bower House (Shipston on Stour) Boutique Stay

Blackwell Grange (Blackwell, Shipston On Stour) Event Venue

Compton Verney Art Gallery (Compton Verney) Family Experience