Muddy Awards: 17 Businesses from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Shipston and Brackley announced as finalists

Luxury lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos founded the Muddy Awards in 2011 to celebrate the best independent businesses across the UK.

The Muddy Awards has 21 categories and places a particular focus on businesses in the hospitality and leisure sector.

This year 17 businesses and venues from our area have made it to the regional finals round after being nominated by customers.

The businesses and venues that reached the regional finals will now face a public vote to decide whether they make it into the national finals.

Members of the public have until April 15 to vote for their favourite business. The top five businesses in each category with the most votes will progress to the finals.

These businesses will then be judged by Muddy Stiletto editors before national winners are announced on June 25.

For more information, visit: https://muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/

In total, 18 businesses and venues from Banbury, Chipping Norton, Brackley and Shipston have been selected as finalists for the Muddy Awards 2025.

Farm and Table at Wykham Park Farm, Banbury, is up for an award in the Casual Dining category.

Join the Band, Banbury is up for an award in the Children's Business category.

Carey Burden and daughter Olivia, from Banbury's Home Essence, which is up for an award in the Lifestyle Store category.