Much-loved Greek restaurant in Banbury town centre closes

Kosmos Greek Grill has decided to permanently close its business located in the Market Place of the town centre.

Two brothers, Gionis Profka and Mario Profka, and their friend, George Bournelis, opened the Greek street food venue together just over one year ago.

Kosmos Management issued a statement on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, which said: "After having taken the week off to reflect on our crazy journey we have decided it is time to step down and place Kosmos for sale.

Two brothers, Gionis Profka and Mario Profka, and their friend, George Bournelis, opened - Kosmos Greek Grill - one year ago this month

"This isn't a decision we have taken lightly but we have decided to follow different paths both personally and professionally.

"We established Kosmos during the pandemic and what a crazy ride it's been.

"We went from worrying about when the next order was going to come in to not having enough staff to cope with demand.

"Although, only a year old, Kosmos has become a local favourite. We have built a truly unique brand, which Banbury has embraced with open arms during this extremely difficult time. For this we are truly grateful.

"Kosmos is already established which is crazy to think, it has great potential and we would be happy to support the new owners for as long needed in order for them to learn the Greek way and continue to grow this amazing brand.

"Kosmos will remain closed during the transition process.

"We want to say a huge & heartfelt thank you to each and every one of our customers."