The successful team at accountants and business advisors Whitley Stimpson are continuing to receive national recognition.

Staff have been selected as finalists in the Service Provider Team Award category of The Rewards, a prestigious industry competition for payroll professionals.

It is the fourth time the company, which has offices in Banbury, Bicester, High Wycombe and Witney, has made the finals of an awards scheme in the last year showing how highly regarded it is by its peers.

Director Jonathan Walton said: “We are excelling amongst some very exalted company, and I am proud of our team’s continuing achievements.

Jennifer A, Mihaela T, Micaela C, Maddi C, Tracy G, Clare P & Amy O at the Banbury office.

“It is a sign that our hard work and dedication to continuous improvement is paying off and, most importantly, we are providing the best possible service for our customers.”

The seven-strong payroll team supports 467 clients ranging in size from one to 250 employees and are responsible for processing payrolls across the region.

Judges at The Rewards are looking for evidence of training and development to provide the best client care along with improved efficiencies and consistent service.

Whitley Stimpson has seen a rise in its small business clientele in the last year while its 91 staff have received ongoing training ranging from employment law to Excel computer program training.

Staff are trained to become Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) with a CIPP technician recruited and two further trainees recently qualifying through the scheme.

In a strategic move earlier this year, the firm successfully unveiled a dedicated payroll services website, enhancing the accessibility of specialised payroll information and catering to the distinct requirements of businesses looking to outsource their payroll function.

This year the firm was also shortlisted in the Association of Residential Managing Agents ACE awards where the Service Charge Accounting team were highly commended, the Accounting Excellence Awards in both the Mid-Tier Firm and Payroll Team of the Year categories and the Apprenticeship Employer of the Year section of the Cherwell Business Awards.