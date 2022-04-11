Men’s fashion retailer – Blue Inc – reopens at Banbury’s Castle Quay
The store offers clothing, shoes, fragrances and accessories.
Castle Quay has announced the opening of Blue Inc, a menswear fashion retailer, which was previously at the centre some years ago and has decided to reopen.
Blue Inc sells fashion clothing, shoes, fragrances and accessories. Brands available in store include Twisted Soul, Le Shark, Brave Soul and Kensington.
Blue Inc. is open Monday - Saturday 9am – 5.30pm and Sundays 10.30am – 4.30pm.
Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Blue Inc back to the centre. This is a truly exciting time for the centre, and it doesn’t surprise me that past brands are keen to come back and embrace all the recent positive changes. This offer is a great addition to the centre and complements the fashion offer we already have perfectly. The breadth of their offer is impressive, and the layout of the store is modern and spacious, enabling a memorable and successful shopping trip for all.”