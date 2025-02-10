Meet the apprentice at Freeths LLP in Oxford

Today marks the beginning of National Apprenticeship Week and we are excited to share an apprentice with you from Freeths office in Oxford, Annie Capstick. Read about her experience so far, the route she took to kickstart her career in law, and her valuable advice for anyone interested in joining this exciting industry.

Case study: Annie Capstick

Oxford-based Annie Capstick has always been a self-confessed practical learner. Therefore, after deciding she wanted to go down the apprenticeship route, she was looking forward to being able to learn new skills and content and implement it in practice the following day.

The 19-year-old described the process of being able to build and nurture key client and colleague relationships “an added bonus” to the scheme.

However, whilst still at school, Annie felt the pressure from teachers and peers to gain further qualifications through the “traditional” university route.

Regardless of this, rather than joining the masses, she persevered and made the choice to apply for Freeths’ apprenticeship programme.

This made Annie rise to the challenge, as she liked the idea of applying for a role in a competitive market, with or without support from her school. She enjoyed being able to express herself during the interview processes, but said at times it was “hard to know” if she was doing well.

Now a valued member of the Trusts, Estates and Tax team, she is keen to progress at Freeths, with hopes to eventually become a Partner at the firm. Annie also hopes to still love her job just as much as she does now, despite being unsure which team she will qualify into.

Annie’s advice to anyone who is thinking about applying for an apprenticeship role, is to remember that opportunities do not come to those who wait. She also says it is important to work hard, not only academically, but in making sure you have other outstanding attributes within your personal life, such as charity work, employment experience and passion.

Freeths Senior Partner, Philippa Dempster, said: “The firm's focus is always on our people. We have a culture that fosters, nurtures and cares for client and colleague relationships, whilst consistently delivering second-to-none results. It is for this reason why we see so many of our colleagues stay with us and progress their careers at the firm. So, when asked what type of person does well at Freeths, it would be someone who is smart in the choices they make and the relationships they build; bold enough to stand out from the rest; and who takes an approach of 'togetherness', valuing the people and skills around them. And, of course, someone who is open to learning from others and taking full advantage of the many career progression opportunities and pathways open to all of our colleagues."

Freeths in Oxford is currently offering two trainee solicitor apprenticeships, closing date 21/02/25. Click on the link to find out more about the apprenticeship scheme and how to apply. Good luck! https://freeths.grad.allhires.com/app/