The mall is on the up after a string of announcements and a revamp

A flagship Sweaty Betty women’s sportswear shop is opening at Meadowhall as the rejuvenation of the ‘quiet end’ continues.

It will be the first in South Yorkshire and the biggest in the region, bosses say, and will create 11 jobs when it opens in December.

The ‘concept store’ - one of just two in the UK - will be next to Flannels on the upper level of what was Park Lane but has been renamed The Avenue. The mall is on the up after a string of closures in 2021 including Debenhams. Sports Direct, Frasers and Zara are all opening next year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We promised the reveal of more amazing new brands coming to the centre, and specifically The Avenue, and I’m so pleased to be able to confirm Sweaty Betty as one of those, with its doors opening in the very near future.

“Not only will it be the biggest store in the region but the only one in South Yorkshire, and will join an exciting line up of new openings over the coming months and into next year. I’m sure this one is going to be hugely popular with lots of our visitors.”

Sweaty Betty sells ‘sculpting leggings’ and ‘performance pieces’ for running, yoga and swimming. The new shop will also have ‘elevated, soft and welcoming’ fitting rooms.

Sports Direct will be on the upper level of The Avenue.

And it will be fitted out with ‘sustainable and environmentally-friendly materials’ while the store front, made in collaboration with Aectual, will use recycled materials.

Andrea Gray, retail director at Sweaty Betty, said: “It’s so exciting to be opening our next new customer-focused store concept – and only the second in the country – offering shoppers an enhanced Sweaty Betty experience.”