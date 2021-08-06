QD’s new store in Chipping Norton is now officially open (photo: Left to right, Chris Reeve, QD store operations manager; Mayor of Chipping Norton Cllr Georgia Mazower, Gary Stewart, assistant manager and Kerry Warren, store manager at QD Chipping Norton.)

Cllr Georgia Mazower, mayor of Chipping Norton, officially opened QD, Chipping Norton’s newest discount store, with a ribbon cutting ceremony held yesterday (Thursday August 5).

Located in the former Beales premises at 1 – 3 High Street, the latest QD - QualityDiscounts.com store offers a mix of home, gardening, pets, clothing, furniture, groceries and more – all at discounted prices. QD has undertaken a full refit to transform the 8,500 sq ft sales area and give the store a lick of paint with QD’s trademark bright red branding.

The first 100 customers in the store on opening day also received a special QD goody bag.

Mayor Mazower said: “It was a pleasure to officially open the store. Everyone knows it's been a tough few years for high street retailers, so we’re delighted to welcome QD to Chipping Norton, with the 16 new jobs they have created being especially well received.”

Kerry Warren, QD store manager, said “We’re so excited to bring our excellent quality products at amazing prices to Chipping Norton. All QD stores offer a warm welcome and value guaranteed, and Chipping Norton will be no different. We are very grateful to Cllr Mazower for opening our latest store and look forward to welcoming customers as they get to know QD and enjoy shopping with us.”

In return for the mayor’s time, QD has made a donation to her chosen charity Thrive, which supports children and families in North Oxfordshire.

Established over 30 years ago, the QD Group is an independent, family-owned chain of high street value retail outlets. The aim was to offer customers a wide range of ever-changing, quality products at discounted prices, which lead to the stores name QD, short for Quality Discounts. The idea was a popular one, the first QD store was opened in Norwich in 1985, with the Chipping Norton store being the 28th store to open.