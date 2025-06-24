Matthews Cotswold Flour named one of Britain’s top regional food producers

Matthews Cotswold Flour has been recognised as one of Britain’s top 25 regional producers in Speciality Food magazine and Speciality & Fine Food Fair’s Regional Stars initiative: a project designed to uncover the businesses most passionate about sharing an authentic taste of their region with food lovers far and wide.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1820 and still family-run, Matthews Cotswold Flour has earned national acclaim for its unwavering commitment to regenerative agriculture, traditional stoneground milling methods, and its support of artisan and home bakers across the UK.

“We’re hugely proud to represent the Cotswolds in this list of food heroes,” said Bertie Matthews, managing director and eighth-generation miller. “From the farmers we work with to the bakers who choose our flour, it’s always been about community, sustainability and variety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Shackleton, editor of Speciality Food Magazine, said, “As a nation, we have a proud heritage of excellent produce and it’s exciting to see how these 25 businesses have not only joined forces with other producers to create supportive ecosystems in their local area, but worked tirelessly with a pure focus on quality to ensure that what they create is a celebration of the land under their feet.”

MCF

Nicola Woods, event manager of Speciality & Fine Food Fair, said, “This initiative is about more than just celebrating quality products, it’s about recognising the people behind them who are championing local sourcing, sustainability, and a deep-rooted connection to the place they call home. These producers are the heartbeat of the speciality and fine food sector. They work tirelessly, not only to craft exceptional products, but to champion independent business, support their local economies, and build genuine relationships with their customers and industry partners.”

Matthews Cotswold Flour continues to innovate while staying true to its roots, leading the charge in sustainable food production and helping to build a more resilient, localised food system. Bertie and the mill recently featured on Jeremy Clarkson’s popular Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm. It showcased the mill’s distinctive character and regional significance as well as its high standards, particularly whilst working closely with its farming partners pushing boundaries in British agriculture and milling.