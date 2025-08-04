Magara Law named among UK’s Best for Service in National Business Awards
Magara Law has been named a finalist in the Service Excellence category of the SME National Business Awards 2025.
The awards recognise firms which go the extra mile for customers, something that Magara Law embodies in its tireless representation of those undergoing employment challenges.
The nomination is another achievement in a record year for Magara Law, which recently announced the opening of its fourth office amid unprecedented growth.
From its headquarters in Bicester, Magara Law has expanded to offices in Banbury, Reading and Central London, serving clients nationwide.
Roy Magara, Magara Law’s Founder and Solicitor Advocate, said: “This nomination is meaningful to us because it recognises three cornerstones of our business: excellent legal service, successful outcomes, and dedicated people.
“Whether we are advising an employer or standing with an employee, our role is to guide, support, and represent clients in a way that leaves them feeling respected and heard.”
Founded during the Covid pandemic in 2020, Magara Law has made a name for itself supporting both employers seeking ethical, legally sound advice and employees needing expert representation.
The firm is especially known for its Employer Retainer Service, a tailored offering that gives SMEs, charities, and Christian-led organisations ongoing legal guidance to handle workplace challenges confidently and responsibly.
The SME National Business Awards celebrate the achievements of the UK’s most dedicated and high-performing small and medium-sized enterprises. The Service Excellence category is reserved for organisations that go above and beyond in their customer and client care - an ethos that Magara Law has lived out in every case and client interaction.
The awards final will be held at the QEII Centre in Westminster on November 7, where Magara Law will stand alongside some of the UK’s most distinguished small and medium-sized enterprises.
“This is just the beginning of the journey,” Roy added.
“We are honoured to represent our clients and community on the national stage, but our commitment remains the same: to practise law with integrity, and to help shape workplaces where dignity is not optional but expected.”