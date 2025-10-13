Magara Law celebrates five years with five star rating

An Oxfordshire employment law firm that started during lockdown is marking five years in business, celebrating its anniversary as one of the UK’s highest-rated employment specialists.

Magara Law, founded by Solicitor Advocate Roy Magara, has since grown into a multi-office practice with offices in Bicester, Banbury, Reading and central London.

Fittingly, the firm has achieved a perfect 5.0 rating on the website ReviewSolicitors, where it is ranked among the top 25 employment law firms across the whole of the UK.

Since establishment in 2020, the firm has expanded from a sole practice to a team of eight, with plans to hire two more employees by the end of 2025. It has built a reputation for supporting both employees and employers in workplace matters.

Roy Magara reflected on the milestone: “These have been the most challenging and rewarding years of my career, and now we have the opportunity to reflect.

“To mark five years with a five-star reputation is a testament to the incredible hard work and dedication of my team, who each embody the principles we share at Magara Law.”

The firm’s approach reflects a commitment to high standards in employment law services, ensuring that clients receive guidance that is both professional and principled.

Magara Law advises on unfair dismissal, discrimination, workplace disputes, settlement agreements, staff policies and tribunal representation.

Its focus on both employers and employees has become a key feature, with the firm acting as a bridge between the two sides.

Roy continued: “We understand that employment law affects both sides.,”

“When people come to us, they are often facing some of the most difficult situations of their working lives.

“Every client becomes an ambassador for us. We want those who trust us to walk away not only with the right legal outcome, but with the assurance that they were genuinely cared for.”

The firm’s first five years have also brought industry plaudits. Magara Law was named Oxfordshire StartUp of the Year in 2023 and a Gold Winner at the SME National Business Awards in 2024. It has again been shortlisted for a Service Excellence award this year.

“We are small but mighty,” Roy concluded.

“Five years in, we are proud of what we’ve achieved, but we are even more committed to the next chapter and ensuring that every person who comes to us in difficulty leaves feeling that their dignity was upheld.”