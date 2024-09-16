Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friday the 13th was lucky for the Banbury and Bicester winners of the Cherwell Business Awards last week.

The recipients of awards included a community larder, an electric car rental business and a cinema.

The occasion was the twelfth annual Cherwell Business Awards whose culmination was celebrated in a ceremony and a night of celebration, honouring the outstanding leaders, businesses, and charitable organisations that make Cherwell District a hub of innovation and community spirit.

Held at The Chesterton Hotel on Friday (September 13) the event brought together nearly 240 guests from across the district, with the charismatic Aaron Williams hosting the evening’s proceedings.

Recipients of the Cherwell Business Awards 2024 pictured after the ceremony at the Chesterton Hotel. Picture by Leon Hargreaves

“This year’s awards showcased 34 finalists across 12 categories, reflecting the diverse and vibrant nature of Cherwell District’s business community,” said spokeswoman Marie Parkinson.

"Over the years, the Cherwell Business Awards has become a platform for winners to propel their success, while recognising the dedication and achievements of all nominees.”

Guests were treated to a lively drinks reception, a delicious three-course dinner, stand-up comedy by Aaron Williams and live music by the band Under the Covers, making the evening memorable and entertaining.

The 2024 Cherwell Business Awards winners are:

The Becky Moyce Tribute Award: Barbara Allsworth, Begbroke Science Park

The Bicester Village – Charity and Community Award: Banbury Community Fridge

The Bicester Vision and Wednesday Business Club – Small Business Award: Oxford Duplication Centre

The Ellacotts – Business Person of the Year Award: Richard Boon, Webmart

The High Spec Composites – Engineering Excellence Award: EZ Charge

The Kärcher – Young Business Person of the Year Award: Dean Moore, Deano’s Garage

The CBA – Sustainable Business Award: Ace Training

The Oxford Technology Park – Innovation Award: ConserV Bioscience

The OJI Marketing – New Business Award: Zimbl

The SE-Solicitors – Large Business Award: Tech Professionals

The Wild Property Consultancy – Town Centre Award: The Light

Additionally, the prestigious Overall Cherwell Winner Award 2024, sponsored by Norbar Torque Tools was awarded to Care & Independence of Bicester.

Placi Espejo, chair of the Cherwell Business Awards, said: “The Awards Gala Dinner is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the passion, innovation, diversity, and resilience of the Cherwell District’s business community. It shines a spotlight on the local businesses and community groups that are driving growth and success, showcasing the incredible power of collaboration and dedication.

"We are fortunate to be part of this thriving community, and it highlights the importance of supporting local businesses as we look forward to an exciting future for Cherwell.”

In a show of generosity from the businesses who attended, £1,580 was raised during the evening - with Bicester Village matching this amount - bringing the total to £3,160. The winning charity, Banbury Community Fridge, will receive £1,580 with the finalists, ARCh and Style Acre, each receiving £790.

The awards team is now preparing for Cherwell Business Awards 2025. If you would like to be involved in next year’s event, please contact Placi Espejo or Marie Parkinson by email at [email protected].

Now in its 12th year, the annual event celebrates businesses in Banbury and Bicester who have achieved excellence.

Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges consisting of industry experts and business leaders representing the award’s sponsors.

The selection process involved a thorough evaluation of applications, followed by in-depth interviews and a collective judging meeting