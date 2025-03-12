Loyal customer cuts ribbon at reopening of Banbury Tesco store following refurbishment

The Tesco Express store on Middleton Road was reopened by a loyal customer after being closed for a refurbishment.

The shop’s staff asked loyal customer and popular member of the Grimsbury community Graham to officially cut the ribbon and declare the store open for business.

Graham and the Tesco team, including staff member Pauline in her prince fancy dress outfit, celebrated the shop reopening this morning (March 12).

A staff member at Tesco said: “We asked Graham to cut the ribbon because he's a lovely member of our local community who comes in the shop every day and is so lovely and is known by us all.”

The store had been closed for two and a half weeks while contractors refitted some of the shelving, gave the store a lick of paint and put new signage up.

The reopened shop also has a new bakery stand and a refreshed look in the canteen and staff-only areas in the back.