With six councils in England being permitted to raise council tax above the cap, we’ve outlined how council tax works, who has to pay and how you could lower your bill.

The government has given approval for six councils in England to increase council tax by above 4.99 per cent (the maximum permitted without holding a referendum).

In addition to this, a survey from the County Councils Network, 93 per cent of county and unitary councils said they would have to raise council tax by 4.99 per cent.

How does council tax work?

Council tax is based on the value of domestic property. The amount of council tax you pay depends on the valuation band your home falls into. The bands range from A-G, with the smallest and cheapest properties falling into band A and the largest and most expensive homes coming under band G.

You usually have to pay council tax if you’re 18 and over. A full council tax bill is based on at least two adults living in a home, but people who live on their own can claim a discount of up to 25 per cent.

Councils with social care responsibilities can raise council tax by up to 4.99 per cent every year, without triggering a referendum. Others can increase it by up to 2.99 per cent.

How much is council tax currently?

The average band D council tax is currently £1,893 across London, £2,169 in metropolitan areas, £2,248 in unitary areas and £2,237 in shire areas.

According to government figures, Rutland, Nottingham and Dorset residents are paying the highest council tax bills, with residents of Wandsworth, Westminster, and the City of London paying the lowest amounts.

Discount eligibility

Some people are not counted (‘disregarded’) when working out how many people live in a property. This means you might be able to apply for a discount on your Council Tax bill if you get one.

You’re disregarded if you’re:

under 18 years old

on certain apprentice schemes

18 or 19 years old and in full-time education

a full-time student at college or university

under 25 years old and get funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency

a student nurse

a foreign language assistant registered with the British Council

severely mentally impaired

a live-in carer for someone who is not your partner, spouse, or child under 18

a diplomat

You need to apply for a council tax discount or an exemption, even if you’re disregarded. You’ll get 50% off your bill if everyone living in your household is disregarded. You’ll get 25% off your bill if you pay Council Tax and you live on your own or everyone else in your home is disregarded.

Disabled Band Reduction Scheme

You may be eligible for the Disabled Band Reduction Scheme if you live in a larger property than you would need if you or another occupant were not disabled.

If you qualify, your bill will be reduced to the next lowest Council Tax band. If your home is already in the lowest band (Band A), you’ll get a 17% discount on your Council Tax bill instead.

How you could lower your council tax bill

If there’s been a change that affects the property, or you think your council tax band is wrong, you can challenge it. For properties in England and Wales, challenges to council tax bands should be submitted to the Valuation Office Agency (VOA).

Supporting evidence to show why you think your property is in the wrong band is required, for example, details about properties that are similar to yours but are in lower tax bands.

However, when challenging your council tax band, there’s a chance your property, and possibly nearby properties, could be put in a more expensive band.

Which councils have been granted an above 4.99 per cent council tax rise?

Bradford Council asked the government for a council tax increase of between 9.99 per cent and 14.99 per cent. The government has now approved a 9.99 per cent council tax increase.

Birmingham City Council requested permission from the government to raise council tax by 9.9 per cent. The government granted the council a 7.5 per cent increase.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council asked for permission to raise council tax by 24.99 per cent, however the government approved a 9.99 per cent increase.

Newham Council requested permission to increase council tax by 9.99 per cent, but were granted a 8.99 per cent raise.