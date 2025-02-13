Long-standing Banbury music shop set to close as the business moves online
Stargoat Sound and Light will be offering a sale of larger items until the shop’s last trading day on March 15.
The business first started as a recording studio in 1988 and worked with artists such as Danny Goffey and Gaz Coombes before they formed Supergrass.
Stargoat later became a music shop, specialising in guitars and moved to premises on Church Lane, where it operated from 1999 to 2012.
Since 2012, the business has been located in the Cherwell Business Village, but it has seen a significant increase in online sales over the past years.
Paul Cox, who has run the business for over 25 years, said: “I am closing the retail outlet at The Cherwell Business Village as I have turned 66 and have been gradually winding it down for the last couple of years.
“Stargoat sells 80 per cent online anyway, with many guitars going abroad, so this is a natural move for the business.”
For more information about Stargoat, visit: https://stargoat.com/