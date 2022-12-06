Long-standing Banbury business that started off as a market stall celebrates 30 years in town

Much-celebrated family run business Banbury Vintage Watch and Jewellery Company specialises in the repair and restoration of vintage wrist watches

Much-celebrated family run business Banbury Vintage Watch and Jewellery Company specialises in the repair and restoration of vintage wrist watches

Owner Mark Henderson started his business within Banbury’s famous market 30 years ago. He was a market trader, selling watches, clocks and fitting batteries and watch straps. He trained with his mum Carole who helped him secure several market stalls from Milton Keynes to Uppingham. Eventually he decided to settle in Banbury, operating from the town’s market on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Advertisement

Mark’s time on the market gave him a great rapport with the people of Banbury and he still sees customers in the shop who remember shopping at his stall in the market all those years ago. Over the last 30 years the store has evolved from being a little watch shop into the business everyone now knows; windows full of classic vintage watches from the likes of Omega, Cartier, Rolex, Longines and many more.

Much-celebrated family run business Banbury Vintage Watch and Jewellery Company specialises in the repair and restoration of vintage wrist watches

Mark said: “We’ve survived lockdowns and the repercussions of Covid-19 and come back even stronger than before. We have lots of regular customers who are like friends now and come in regularly to purchase or collect repairs and we want to thank them for their loyalty – we wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them!”

The company also started to purchase gold and silver for cash about 10 years ago and this is now a large part of the business.

Advertisement

Mark added: “My daughter Sophie joined the business a year ago and with amazing help from Lisa who has been with me for over seven years and the lovely Beth who joined last year, we will be around for many years to come, serving our loyal customers in Banbury.”

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay, said: “Through hard work and resilience Mark has established one of the most respected and loved brands in Banbury. He is an exceptional retailer who understands his industry and listens to his customers – giving them exactly what they want. I look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

Advertisement