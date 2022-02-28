Long established Banbury firm Cleenol launches new Easidose range of cleaning products

The Easidose range launched by Banbury-based business Cleenol

The independent family-owned and run company – which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year – boasts a product range that covers every aspect of cleaning, hygiene, floorcare and maintenance. From its onsite labs and plant, Cleenol manufactures over 600 formulations, priding itself on the quality of its product and a long-founded attention to providing solutions that do not negatively impact the environment.

The name of the new range is in recognition of its ‘easy to dose’ characteristics.

Paul Twiss, head of marketing at Cleenol, said: “Our Evolution Super Concentrates system redefined cleaning chemicals. As part of the range, we wanted to create an additional system that ran parallel with our wall mounted dosing systems, one where the need for additional hardware wasn’t required. We called it Evolution 1000.”

“Today, after many years, we are proud to announce the new name for Evolution 1000. We looked at the range and asked ourselves what makes this product so powerful and unique. The obvious answer was the superior cleaning power of each product within the range, but, additionally, how easy it is to dose these products. This is why we’re proud to introduce the brand new Easidose range."

The new Easidose range includes multi-surface cleaners and degreasers, floor cleaners, anti-bacterial bath and washroom cleaners, air fresheners, window and stainless-steel cleaners and toilet cleaners.

Cleenol is well known for its Lift and British Nova brands, Evolution super concentrates, and for its ability to produce high quality private label products.

The company, which can trace its roots back to the early 1700s, has also been exporting for more than 40 years with overseas customers in more than 40 countries, including Australia, USA and Africa. Its client portfolio includes local authorities, government departments and appointed distributors throughout the UK and worldwide, as well as wholesalers and stockists in a range of marketplaces.

The sectors it supplies to include cleaning, hospitality, laundry, hotels and housekeeping, manufacturing, construction and flooring contractors, automotive and transport, tourism and leisure, education, healthcare and hairdressing.