Lock29 is hosting its first Beer Festival Bonanza organised by Tap Social at Castle Quay on Saturday March 26th and Sunday March 27. (Image from Bulletfish Media)

Tap Social is bringing four other craft breweries to Lock29 for the event, which features meet the brewer sessions, a cider wagon and live music. Street food and independent retailers will be also be available in Lock29.

Over the weekend you will be able to try over 15 different beers on tap, a range of draft ciders, guest cans and more.

The Beer Festival Bonanza has been created to showcase some of the region’s best craft breweries and gives people a unique opportunity to experience them all under one roof, while enjoying live entertainment. The event is free to attend, but drinks tickets can be purchased in advance for exclusive savings that won't be available on the day.

Lock29 Manager Chris Catford said: “We’re thrilled Tap Social are running the Banbury Beer Festival Bonanza in Lock29 this coming weekend.

"It’s set to be a great couple of days with some brilliant live acts and opportunities to meet the brewers. I can’t think of a better way to spend a weekend than with friends, fantastic craft beer and delicious street food.”

You can purchase tickets in advance which include the options to pre-buy five half pints for £12 or five pints for £20 using the following web link: https://www.wegottickets.com/f/12744#

Tap Social opened in Lock29 almost a year ago in May 2021. Tap Social is a craft beer and hospitality social enterprise with a mission to provide training and employment opportunities for former offenders.

Tess Taylor, the director of Tap Social, said: "We are so excited to be hosting the Banbury Beer Festival Bonanza this weekend. The UK is home to so many interesting and creative breweries, and the festival is a great opportunity for us to showcase a few of our favourites.

"With Lock29's beautiful canal side location, range of independent food vendors and community focused space, we can't think of a better spot to be in Banbury this weekend."

For more information about Tap Social see its website here: https://www.tapsocialmovement.com/