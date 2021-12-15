Local meet-up group holds Christmas meal at Banbury pub and collects holiday hampers for charity
A weekly meet-up group, which helps provide a safe place for people to talk coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, held its Christmas meal get-together at The Three Pigeons Inn pub in Banbury.
The group held a 'Secret Santa' activity and collected items for two holiday hampers of 'goodies' to deliver to staff at Katharine House Hospice and another for staff working at the A&E at the Horton General Hospital.
Thirty members of the meet-up group attended the Christmas get-together meal.
The group, simply known as the Monday Meet-up group, meets each Monday from 12 to 2pm at The Three Pigeons Inn pub located in Southam Road, Banbury.