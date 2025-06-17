Local heating firm fuels school trip with generous donation

Banbury-based commercial heating and plumbing experts North Oxfordshire Heating have made a significant donation to Harriers Banbury Academy, enabling the school to reduce the contribution needed from parents to fund an upcoming school trip.

The excursion, which will see students from the Wrens and Robins Reception classes head to the popular Cotswold Wildlife Park attraction later this month, was due to cost parents a significant amount, which will now be heavily subsidised as a result of a £250 donation from local firm North Oxfordshire Heating.

Kevin Humphries, Director of North Oxfordshire Heating, whose son attends the school, said:

“At North Oxfordshire Heating, we believe in giving back to the community that supports us. Supporting Harriers Banbury Academy’s trip to Cotswold Wildlife Park is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to the educational experiences of local students. We hope our donation helps make this trip more accessible for all involved.”

(L-R) Graham Curd (Commercial Director, North Oxfordshire Heating), Ellie Bannister (EYU Teacher, Harriers Banbury Academy), Ruth Jakeman (Business Manager, Harriers Banbury Academy), Kevin Humphries (Director, North Oxfordshire Heating).

Ellie Bannister (EYU Teacher, Harriers Banbury Academy) commented:

“We’re incredibly grateful for North Oxfordshire Heating’s donation. We’re really glad that they’ve been able to help us to go on the trip. The children are very excited!”

Founded in April 2025, and with their team bringing over 130 years of combined industry experience, North Oxfordshire Heating offers a number of heating and plumbing services to commercial clients, including boiler installation and maintenance, plumbing repairs, gas safety certificates and an emergency response service. They operate locally across North Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, and the Thames Valley.