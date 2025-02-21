Local entrepreneur and charity champion nominated for global business award

Official Nominated Badge for the 2025 Awards

This December, businesswomen from across the globe will come together for the annual Women’s Business Awards, a prestigious event celebrating outstanding achievements in business. With over 22 categories, including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award, the awards honour those making a significant impact in their industries. The event also features a Man of the Year category to recognise men who actively support women in their careers. Previous winners have included spouses, staff members, and business leaders championing equality.

Local businesswoman, Phoenix Humphreys, an award-winning entrepreneur and Fundraising Manager of Raise to Rise. She was previously named ‘One to Watch’ at the 2024 Woman Who Solopreneur Awards and recognised as part of #iAlso100 for 2025 for her contributions to the charity sector, has been nominated for the Businesswoman of the Year award. Based in Northamptonshire, Raise to Rise is dedicated to empowering small charities by providing accessible, strategic fundraising support, helping them secure the funding they need to thrive.

Phoenix expressed her gratitude for the nomination:

Phoenix's Previous win at the Women Who Solopreneur Awards in 2024 - here she won 'One to Watch 2024'

“Being nominated for Businesswoman of the Year is an incredible honour. When I founded Raise to Rise, my mission was to ensure that small charities, who are often overlooked in funding opportunities, have the resources, knowledge, and confidence to sustain their vital work. This recognition is a testament to the resilience of the charities I work with and the impact we’re making together.”

The Women’s Business Awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a global movement dedicated to empowering women in business. The awards are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the UK.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, shared:

“There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. This year, we saw some incredible entries, making the judges' decision very difficult. Every single woman nominated is a winner—she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed, and she still has hope for the future. That’s a winning attitude indeed. I am incredibly proud of all the nominees.”

Phoenix's Nominated Badge for the Women's Business Awards 2025.

The Women’s Business Awards take place online in December, bringing together entrepreneurs, professionals, and change-makers for a celebration of talent, perseverance, and success.

Find out more and cast your vote at: womensbusiness.club/awards/virtual