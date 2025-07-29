Local dentist becomes first in South East to receive prestigious Invisalign Provider status

Dr Naiz practices at mydentist Banbury, Cheltenham and Gloucester

A local dental practice in Banbury is proud to announce that Dr Naiz Khan, a local dentist, has been awarded the coveted Blue Diamond APEX Invisalign Provider status, the highest and newest tier of teeth straightening that Invisalign offers.

This recognition places Dr Naiz, a dentist practising at mydentist Banbury, among the most experienced Invisalign teeth straightening providers in the UK, marking a significant career milestone.

Dr Naiz – who also practises at mydentist Cheltenham and Gloucester - has steadily progressed through Invisalign’s recognition tiers over the years. His previous designations include Diamond and Platinum Elite Provider status. This distinction means Dr Naiz is also the first dentist in the south east to achieve Blue Diamond APEX status.

With over 2,500 Invisalign cases completed, the award recognises not only his clinical excellence, compassion and commitment to patient care but also acknowledges the trust and support of the patients and team around him at mydentist Banbury.

Taking to Google Reviews, local patients have expressed their satisfaction with Dr Naiz Khan and his team. One reviewer shared their positive experience, stating: “Having Invisalign treatment currently and it has been nothing but easy and comfortable. Dr Naiz Khan is very reassuring and very knowledgeable about everything. So, so happy.”

For patients in the community and surrounding areas, this means having direct access to one of the most skilled Invisalign providers in the country right on their doorstep.

Dr Naiz said: “This milestone reflects the trust my patients place in me and the amazing team here at mydentist. I’m incredibly proud and excited to keep pushing forward and helping even more people feel confident in their smiles.”

In 2022, Dr Naiz was also named Dentist of the Year at the mydentist Clinical Conference Awards, further highlighting his dedication to excellence in the industry.

mydentist Banbury is accepting new patients under both the NHS and {my}options, mydentist’s affordable private dental offering. Unique to mydentist, and offering great value, myoptions private dental care provides quick and convenient access to a comprehensive range of clinically necessary and cosmetic dental treatments, including teeth whitening and clear aligners, with check-ups for new patients. costing £75.

Examinations and emergency appointments for new and existing patients are now available and {my}options private dental care check-ups and hygiene appointments can now be conveniently booked online via the mydentist Banbury, Cheltenham, or Gloucester websites.

To find out more about the services that mydentist Banbury provides, please see their website.