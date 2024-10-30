Local curry house crowned Restaurant of the Year

An acclaimed Bangladeshi restaurant in Brackley has won Restaurant of the Year 2024 at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spice Lounge in Banbury Road was crowned Restaurant of the Year in the East Midlands region at a star-studded ceremony held by the Bangladesh Caterers Association at the InterContinental London at The O2 on Monday, 28 October.

Abdus Salam of Spice Lounge said: “We are delighted to be recognised by the Bangladesh Caterers Association and are so proud to have won this award against some of the region’s greatest curry houses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spice Lounge is one of 14 regional restaurants to have been honoured across the country at the glittering awards ceremony which was attended by a host of prominent MPs and ministers including Hamish Falconer, Stephen Morgan and Stephen Timms. The ceremony was presented by former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell and Talk TV’s Ian Collins. A message of good wishes was received from King Charles III and Angellica Bell also read a letter from Sir Keir Starmer.

The team from Spice Lounge receiving their award

The event also saw industry leaders raise concerns over the potential abolishment of current business rate relief benefits, which are due to end on March 31 next year.

Oli Khan, BCA President, said: “The current system provides eligible, occupied, retail, hospitality and leisure properties with a 75 per cent relief, up to a cash cap limit of £110,000 per business.

“This is due to end in less than six months’ time and unless this decision is reversed will sound the death knell for hundreds of hospitality businesses. The sector has been hit time and time again and simply cannot take any more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need help, we need support and we need immediate reassurance that business rates relief will be extended, otherwise ministers will be waving goodbye to the nation’s favourite dish.”

Atik Rahman, BCA Awards Convenor, said: “This year’s awards has been a resounding success, celebrating the most outstanding talent in our industry. It has been incredibly exciting to see the level of culinary expertise across the country which is extremely encouraging for the future of Bangladeshi cuisine in the UK.”

Naz Islam, BCA Press and Publications Secretary, said: “Bangladeshi curry is part and parcel of modern British life and these awards are a celebration of the incredible talent that continues to shine across our industry. Chefs and restaurants are always looking to innovate to make sure diners can enjoy the very best experience.”