Local care home welcomes new General Manager

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Chacombe Park care home in Banbury, Oxfordshire have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team. Shaju Paul will oversee the running of the 77-bed home and will be responsible for a team of nurses, carers, team leaders, seniors and hospitality staff.

Shaju is a qualified registered nurse with experience gained from working in Oxford University Hospitals, Ramsay Hospital, and various nursing homes. He joined Barchester Healthcare in 2018, initially as a Unit Manager and later on as a Deputy Manager at Chacombe Park before taking the General Manager role at Oxford Beaumont care home in Oxford.

Chacombe Park is one of over 250 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Shaju said: “I am delighted to have returned to Chacombe Park, I am passionate to deliver the best quality care to our residents and committed to ensuring Chacombe Park provides an outstanding lifestyle, great support, and personalised care for our residents.”

Mary-Jane Jekiel the Regional Director, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at Chacombe Park. Shaju knows the home so well, and is committed to providing high quality care, I really think he will be a big hit with our residents.”

Chacombe Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.